Israeli PM urges Iranians to 'truly topple' regime and 'ensure your future'
Mr Netanyahu spoke in a press conference on Saturday evening, stating that "help has arrived" after the US and Israel launched a joint "combat operation" on Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Iranians to topple the regime following a day of air strikes on the country.
He thanked the "brave Iranian people" and told them to "do something".
"This is an opportunity. Do something. Do not sit with your arms crossed. Because this moment will come and you will be demanded to go out to the streets in the masses," Mr Netanyahu said.
"Because you have to complete this work and you have to bring down and eradicate this regime.
"Your suffering and your sacrifice will not be in vain.
"We promised you the help and the help has arrived. And now the time has come to reunite all of you.
"All the Persians, the Kurdis, the Baluchins, the Iranians.
"The time has come to unify yourselves and to truly topple this regime and ensure your future."
Mr Netanyahu continued to say that this morning Israel "hit out at the tyrant Khamenei," adding that he "no longer exists".
Unconfirmed reports from both Israeli and US officials state that Ayatollah Khamenei has been killed in the strikes.
US President Donald Trump has told reporters that "we agree with this story".
Iran claims that this is "mental warfare" from Tehran's enemies.
Mr Netanyahu said: "For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has been calling out for death to Israel, for death for the Americans.
"And it has brought about the deaths of many Americans and Israelis.
"Everyone knows that such a murderous regime should have nuclear weapons that can continue threatening the entire humankind.
"And of course, as well, we started in order to end this threat completely.
"On the second day of that war, for our revival, we said we would change the Middle East. We did it and the rising lion.
"And now we will do so even more so with the roar of the lion war.
"This morning, with a surprising hit, a blow we hit out at the tyrant Khamenei. For three decades he has been sending terror with proxies and has made his people miserable and continue talking about the extermination of the State of Israel.
"This plan and programme no longer exists.
"This tyrant no longer exists."