Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Iranians to topple the regime following a day of air strikes on the country.

Mr Netanyahu spoke in a press conference on Saturday evening, stating that "help has arrived" after the US and Israel launched a joint "combat operation" on Iran.

He thanked the "brave Iranian people" and told them to "do something".

"This is an opportunity. Do something. Do not sit with your arms crossed. Because this moment will come and you will be demanded to go out to the streets in the masses," Mr Netanyahu said.

"Because you have to complete this work and you have to bring down and eradicate this regime.

"Your suffering and your sacrifice will not be in vain.

"We promised you the help and the help has arrived. And now the time has come to reunite all of you.

"All the Persians, the Kurdis, the Baluchins, the Iranians.

"The time has come to unify yourselves and to truly topple this regime and ensure your future."