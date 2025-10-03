"We’re at a historic juncture," Mr Herzog warned, saying the threat is wider than one group or country.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on September 10. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Israel’s prime minister Isaac Herzog has warned Sir Keir Starmer that recognising a Palestinian state "will be deemed as a prize for terror" following the deadly stabbing in Manchester.

Following yesterday’s stabbing in Manchester, Israeli prime minister, Isaac Herzog, described the attack as "tragic, sad and horrific day". The Israeli leader urged a united response to violence, adding: “We should all have a unified front against terror." He also warned Prime Minister Keir Starmer that recognising a Palestinian state “will be deemed as a prize for terror". Read More: At least 40 arrested after pro-Palestine marches break out in London in wake of Manchester terror attack Read More: Home Secretary condemns pro-Palestine march in wake of Manchester synagogue attack

Members of the public react as they gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Picture: Getty

He accused authorities of having “accepted terror in the streets… including London,” and called on governments to act. “We’re at a historic juncture,” Mr Herzog warned, saying the threat is wider than one group or country. This comes as a slew of pro-Palestine protestors were arrested after clashes with the Police on Thursday night. Thursday's attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at 9.31am saw a car driven into worshippers as they gathered to celebrate Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in the attack, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jihad al Shamie, then went on to stab members of the public before being shot dead outside the synagogue. The force confirmed that formal identification is yet to take place but the families and next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Protest In London Held In Solidarity With Global Sumud Flotilla. Picture: Getty

Protests gathered in both London and Manchester on Thursday evening, calling for the UK to condemn Israel’s decision to intercept an aid flotilla bound for Gaza. At least 40 people, among thousands, were arrested as protests took place in a number of major cities across the UK. Videos shared online showed protestors clashing with police as scores of officers attended the scene.