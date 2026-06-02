Israeli police used water cannons and mounted units to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jews who blocked a major intersection in Jerusalem in protest against conscription
Benjamin Netanyahu's government may roll back military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, prompting backlash across the country
Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews protested against conscription in Israel on Monday, blocking major roads and setting fire to cars.
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The demonstration against compulsory military service prompted a crowd control response from Israeli police, who used water cannons and horses to disperse protestors.
The police claimed that demonstrators blocked a major intersection in Jerusalem and attacked a soldier who stepped off a bus near a protest.
The demonstration restricted movement in Tel Aviv, prompting the closure of highways and public transportation in the capital.
Israel requires citizens to undertake military service once they turn 18.
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Ultra-Orthodox political parties secured exemptions for their followers, who instead are permitted to study in religious seminars.
But as the conflict in the region rages on, those exemptions are looking likely to be rolled back, after being met with backlash from citizens who do not enjoy the same privileges.
The issue has piled increasing pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, after ultra-Orthodox parties withdrew their support for the Prime Minister.
Around 13,000 ultra-Orthodox men reach conscription age every year, but according to a parliamentary committee, less than 10 per cent enlist.
Most Jewish men are required to serve around three years of military service, followed by years of reserve duty. Jewish women serve two mandatory years.
The military now looks to extend the period of mandatory service after struggling with shortages and seeing many reserve duty soldiers serving several tours.
These latest protests look to add more strain onto Netanyahu’s already struggling governing-coalition, with no clear end to the conflict in sight.