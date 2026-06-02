Benjamin Netanyahu's government may roll back military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, prompting backlash across the country

Demonstrations against the potential rollbacks spread across the country from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews protested against conscription in Israel on Monday, blocking major roads and setting fire to cars.

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Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews protested the potential rollbacks across Israe. Picture: Getty

Ultra-Orthodox political parties secured exemptions for their followers, who instead are permitted to study in religious seminars. But as the conflict in the region rages on, those exemptions are looking likely to be rolled back, after being met with backlash from citizens who do not enjoy the same privileges. The issue has piled increasing pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, after ultra-Orthodox parties withdrew their support for the Prime Minister. Around 13,000 ultra-Orthodox men reach conscription age every year, but according to a parliamentary committee, less than 10 per cent enlist.

Israeli police met protesters with water cannons and mounted units. Picture: Getty