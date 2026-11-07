Israeli president Isaac Herzog has picked Netanyahu rival Gadi Eisenkot, to form a government, according to Israeli media.

On Wednesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog accepted the certified election results of last week's parliamentary elections as legally binding, and began consultations on forming a new government.

It comes after a majority of lawmakers backed opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Marathon talks between Herzog and parties elected to the 120-seat parliament, known as the Knesset, saw 67 lawmakers endorse Eisenkot and only 46 back Netanyahu.

It was a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to discredit the vote, in which he and his allies lost their majority in parliament.