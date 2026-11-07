Israeli President picks Netanyahu rival to form government
It comes after President Herzog accepted the certified election results as legally binding on Wednesday
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Israeli president Isaac Herzog has picked Netanyahu rival Gadi Eisenkot, to form a government, according to Israeli media.
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It comes after a majority of lawmakers backed opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
On Wednesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog accepted the certified election results of last week's parliamentary elections as legally binding, and began consultations on forming a new government.
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Marathon talks between Herzog and parties elected to the 120-seat parliament, known as the Knesset, saw 67 lawmakers endorse Eisenkot and only 46 back Netanyahu.
It was a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to discredit the vote, in which he and his allies lost their majority in parliament.