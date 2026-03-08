An Israeli operation in search of pilot Ron Arad caused the deaths of at least 41 in Lebanon after clashes with Hezbollah, which resulted in multiple Israeli airstrikes.

The aftermath of strikes on the village of Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon after Israeli forces landed overnight and dug up a grave in a local cemetery as part of their search for missing pilot Ron Arad. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

An Israeli search for a missing IDF pilot has left dozens dead in Lebanon, after the commando force tasked with finding his grave clashed with Hezbollah.

According to the Lebanese army and state media, an Israeli commando force landed on the mountains along the border with Syria in disguise, having arrived via helicopter. Then they headed to the eastern town of Nabi Chit, where they began digging up the suspected grave of IDF navigator Ron Arad, who has been missing for around forty years. The unit, which Lebanese army commander General Rudolphe Haikal claimed was dressed in Lebanese army uniforms, then clashed with Hezbollah and local fighters. The conflict left at least 41 dead and an additional 40 injured - all Lebanese - according to Lebanon's health ministry. A local resident of Nabi Chit told a news agency that the Israeli force entered the town and dug up a grave in a cemetery before it left.

Damage in the Lebanese town of Nabi Sheet after an Israeli commando unit dug up a grave of an individual later confirmed not to be Ron Arad, who they were searching for, causing clashes with Hezbollah. Picture: Alamy

General Haikal also claimed Israel used ambulances with signs of Hezbollah's Islamic Health Organization during the operation. Hezbollah confirmed its members clashed with the Israeli force - in what is understood to have developed into a gunfight. They also said Israel's air force undertook around 40 airstrikes in the area so that the ground unit was then able to withdraw. It is understood that civilians were killed as a result. Following the operation, the Israeli army's Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee posted online that Arad's remains had not been found, implying the grave the unit dug up was not that of the pilot. He also said no Israeli casualties were reported in the operation.

Ron Arad, seen on the screens here, was captured by Lebanese guerrillas in 1986 after his aircraft was brought down over Lebanon. Picture: Alamy