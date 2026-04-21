Two Israeli soldiers have been jailed for 30 days after they destroyed a statue of Jesus with a sledgehammer.

The Israeli military sentenced the IDF soldiers after a picture emerged of them smashing a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon.

In the Christian village of Debel, one of the soldiers smashed the statue while the other took a picture.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the image "in the strongest terms".

The cross belonged to a family as part of their small shine on the edge of the village, said local priest Fadi Falfel.

Debel is one of the villages in Lebanon where Israel's military has been operating against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia.

More than 2,000 people have been killed, including 166 children, and over 6,500 injured since Israel began its campaign on March 2. More than 1.2 million people are estimated to have been displaced across Lebanon, including 820,000 from the south, UN's OCHA reports.

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