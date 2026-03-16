Palestinians inspect the damage to their tent, hit by an Israeli strike in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Monday. March 9, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

At least four Palestinians, including a boy and his pregnant mother, were killed by an Israeli airstrike in the war-torn Gaza Strip, hospital authorities said.

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The strike on Sunday hit a house in Nuseirat, an urban refugee camp in central Gaza, killing a couple and their young son, according to the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. The fourth fatality was taken to the Awda hospital in Nuseirat. The boy's young brother was wounded in the strike, the hospital said. Read more: Gaza death toll in first months of Israeli assault far higher than previously reported, says Lancet study

"We were sleeping and got up to the strike of a missile," said Mahmoud al-Muhtaseb, a neighbour. "The strike was strong. There was no prior warning." Another strike on Sunday afternoon hit a police vehicle on the south-north Salah al-Din route at the entrance of the central town of Zawaida, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said. The strike killed eight police officers, including Colonel Iyad Ab Yousef, a senior police official in central Gaza, the ministry said. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies, confirmed the toll. It said 14 others were wounded. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on either strike.