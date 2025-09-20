At least 14 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza as UK backs UN plan to recognise Palestinian state
At least 14 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza City, local health officials say, as Benjamin Netanyahu's forces ramped up their offensive in the area.
A family of six were among the bodies that were taken to Shifa Hospital after a strike hit their home early Saturday morning.
Dr. Rami Mhanna, the managing director of the hospital, told CBS News that they were relatives of the hospital's director, Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya.
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, five other people were killed in another strike close to Shawa Square.
Israel has yet to respond to questions about the strikes, while continuing to urge thousands of Palestinians to leave Gaza and move south to what it calls a humanitarian zone.
Residents have been seen streaming out of the city by car and on foot, but many are unwilling to be uprooted because they are too weak to move or cannot afford the cost.
The mass evacuation has alarmed aid groups, who say the plan will worsen the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Israel says its latest offensive will help to "destroy Hamas' military infrastructure", but experts believe it could take months to carry out.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the death toll in the enclave has climbed above 65,100 since October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led terrorists stormed into southern Israel and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
Their figures are regarded as reliable by the U.N. and many independent experts.
Over 250 people were also taken hostage. 48 of those remain in Gaza, with fewer than half believed to be alive.
The latest strikes come as Western countries plan to recognise Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City next week.
The UK will join Canada, Australia, Malta, Belgium, Portugal and Luxembourg in recognising the Palestinian statehood.