At least 14 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza City, local health officials say, as Benjamin Netanyahu's forces ramped up their offensive in the area.

A family of six were among the bodies that were taken to Shifa Hospital after a strike hit their home early Saturday morning.

Dr. Rami Mhanna, the managing director of the hospital, told CBS News that they were relatives of the hospital's director, Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, five other people were killed in another strike close to Shawa Square.

Israel has yet to respond to questions about the strikes, while continuing to urge thousands of Palestinians to leave Gaza and move south to what it calls a humanitarian zone.

Residents have been seen streaming out of the city by car and on foot, but many are unwilling to be uprooted because they are too weak to move or cannot afford the cost.

