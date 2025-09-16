Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations failed to rule out strikes on more countries amid growing condemnation for its attacks on Hamas’ negotiating team in Qatar. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations failed to rule out strikes on more countries amid growing condemnation for its attacks on Hamas’ negotiating team in Qatar, telling LBC they will have “no immunity… no matter where they hide”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes just days after Israel launched airstrikes on Hamas’ top negotiating team and leadership, who were gathered to discuss a US-backed ceasefire proposal in the Qatari capital Doha. The attack has led to widespread condemnation of Israel - both by other states and from within the country - and have been seen as undermining efforts to achieve a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza. But despite the domestic and international pressure, ambassador Danny Danon told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “There will be no immunity for terrorists, no matter where they hide. “Not in Beirut, not in Gaza, not in Qatar, all around the world. We will find them. We will find them and we will bring justice to them,” he added. Read more: Netanyahu rejects Gaza ceasefire and vows to target Hamas leaders abroad Read more: 'Gaza is burning', says Israel's defence minister amid escalation of bombardment

This frame grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows smoke billowing after explosions in Qatar's capital Doha on September 9, 2025. Picture: Getty

The airstrikes on Qatar represented a major escalation from Israel. The Gulf state has acted as a mediator between Israel and Palestinian factions for years, attempting to position itself as a centre of diplomacy in the Middle East. It is also a close ally of the US, and hosts America’s largest military base in the region. US president Donald Trump, who was made aware of the attack before it took place, said he was “very unhappy about every aspect” of it. But Israeli officials have been adamant that the strikes were necessary, with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday saying every country had the right "to defend itself beyond its borders". On Sunday, Israeli family members of hostages still held in Gaza hit out at their PM, saying he is the “one obstacle" to returning their loved ones and ending the war. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum accused Mr Netanyahu of ‘sabotaging’ ceasefire deals ‘every time they approach’ in a post on social media. "The targeted operation in Qatar proved beyond any doubt that there is one obstacle to returning the 48 hostages and ending the war: Prime Minister Netanyahu," they said. "The time has come to end the excuses designed to buy time so he can cling to power." Mr Danon said that the war will end “when the hostages are released and Hamas disarms its weapons,” two of Israel’s key demands in ceasefire negotiations. Hamas has repeatedly expressed its willingness to disarm in return for the establishment of a Palestinian state. Last week, the UN general assembly voted to back the establishment of a Palestinian state ruled by the Palestinian Authority, while also calling on Hamas to release all of the remaining hostages it holds.

Israeli soldiers work on their tanks and armored personnel carriers (APC) at a staging area on the border with Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

UN Security Council condemns Israeli strikes targeting Qatar. Picture: Getty