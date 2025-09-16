Israel could strike more countries ‘around the world’, suggests UN ambassador as condemnation for Qatar attack grows
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations failed to rule out strikes on more countries amid growing condemnation for its attacks on Hamas’ negotiating team in Qatar, telling LBC they will have “no immunity… no matter where they hide”.
It comes just days after Israel launched airstrikes on Hamas’ top negotiating team and leadership, who were gathered to discuss a US-backed ceasefire proposal in the Qatari capital Doha.
The attack has led to widespread condemnation of Israel - both by other states and from within the country - and have been seen as undermining efforts to achieve a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza.
But despite the domestic and international pressure, ambassador Danny Danon told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “There will be no immunity for terrorists, no matter where they hide.
“Not in Beirut, not in Gaza, not in Qatar, all around the world. We will find them. We will find them and we will bring justice to them,” he added.
The airstrikes on Qatar represented a major escalation from Israel. The Gulf state has acted as a mediator between Israel and Palestinian factions for years, attempting to position itself as a centre of diplomacy in the Middle East.
It is also a close ally of the US, and hosts America’s largest military base in the region. US president Donald Trump, who was made aware of the attack before it took place, said he was “very unhappy about every aspect” of it.
But Israeli officials have been adamant that the strikes were necessary, with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday saying every country had the right "to defend itself beyond its borders".
On Sunday, Israeli family members of hostages still held in Gaza hit out at their PM, saying he is the “one obstacle" to returning their loved ones and ending the war.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum accused Mr Netanyahu of ‘sabotaging’ ceasefire deals ‘every time they approach’ in a post on social media.
"The targeted operation in Qatar proved beyond any doubt that there is one obstacle to returning the 48 hostages and ending the war: Prime Minister Netanyahu," they said. "The time has come to end the excuses designed to buy time so he can cling to power."
Mr Danon said that the war will end “when the hostages are released and Hamas disarms its weapons,” two of Israel’s key demands in ceasefire negotiations.
Hamas has repeatedly expressed its willingness to disarm in return for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Last week, the UN general assembly voted to back the establishment of a Palestinian state ruled by the Palestinian Authority, while also calling on Hamas to release all of the remaining hostages it holds.
America is the only major Western country to continue its unequivocal support for Israel, but the two have become increasingly isolated in their refusal of a long-term diplomatic solution for Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories - including a two-state solution.
This isolation is only expected to grow ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session, at which a number of European countries and Canada have said they intend to recognise a Palestinian state over fervent US and Israeli objections.
But Mr Danon said the two-state solution is a “non-starter” even if Hamas was out of the picture. “The people in Israel don't discuss the idea of two states,” he said.
“After October 7th, we are very, very sensitive to our security for good reasons. And I think, you know, first we will have to see what's happening in Gaza if there is a real change in the culture of hate, the glorification of terrorism, and then we can think about speaking about the future. Today, to speak about two states, it's a non-starter.”
He also criticised the UN resolution, saying he would “advise [UN member states] to look at the reality, not to be detached from reality.”
“The resolution on Friday was part of the UN circus. It was a show. We all know it's not going to change anything on the ground,” he added.
But the situation on the ground in Gaza continues to deteriorate as Israel ramps up its attacks on the Strip, striking high-rises and other buildings in Gaza City where they claim Hamas fighters are hiding. The strikes have displaced hundreds of Palestinians who were sheltering in the buildings.
Reports on Monday claim that Israel has begun its ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, which it says is “Hamas’ last stronghold”.
Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz applauded the IDF for the airstrikes which have killed dozens, writing “Gaza is burning,” in a post on X.
“We will not relent and we will not go back - until the completion of the mission,” he wrote.
Since Israel began its war on Gaza after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, at least 64,871 Palestinians have been killed and 164,610 injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.