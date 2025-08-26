The attack on southern Gaza’s largest hospital killed 20 people, including five journalists, after Israel launched two strikes on the hospital in Khan Younis in the space of ten minutes. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Israel’s deadly ‘double-tap’ strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital is ‘completely indefensible’, Keir Starmer has said, as the IDF claims it targeted a ‘Hamas camera’ in the double attack that killed 20 people.

The attack on southern Gaza’s largest hospital killed 20 people, including five journalists, after Israel launched two strikes on the hospital in Khan Younis in the space of ten minutes. The so-called ‘double-tap’ strike sees an initial attack followed closely by a second bombing, often killing rescue workers and journalists that rush to the scene. The attack has been met with widespread condemnation, as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called it “horrific” and “completely indefensible”. Read more: Home Office makes special arrangements to bring Gaza students to UK - subject to Israeli approval Read more: Five journalists among at least 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital as Netanyahu issues statement

A condolence tent is set up in the courtyard of Nasser Hospital for journalists killed in an attack by Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, Gaza on August 26, 2025. Picture: Getty

The PM’s official spokesperson said journalists should be protected and that the strikes emphasised the need for a ceasefire, the BBC reports. At least 192 journalists reportedly have been killed since the start of the war in October 2023, at least 184 of which were Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has accused Israel of "engaging in the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists" it had ever documented. The IDF, meanwhile, released the findings of an ‘initial inquiry’ claiming it targeted what the military believed was a Hamas surveillance camera - as well as people identified as militants. The military issued the statement on Tuesday as it said investigations into the attack are ongoing, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a "tragic mishap". It said the back-to-back strikes on the hospital were ordered because soldiers believed militants were using the camera to observe Israeli forces and because Israel has long believed Hamas and other militant groups are present at hospitals. The military's Chief of General Staff acknowledged several "gaps" in the investigation so far, including the kind of ammunition used to take out the camera. The initial investigation's findings emerged on Tuesday as a surge of outrage and unanswered questions mounted, after international leaders and human rights groups condemned the strikes. Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, one of the journalists killed in the strikes according to the officials, was a contractor for Reuters. Photographer Hatem Khaled, also a Reuters contractor, was wounded.

Mariam Dagga (L), a Palestinian visual journalist who freelanced for AP since the start of the war, hugs a fellow journalist in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 18, 2025. Picture: Getty

Al Jazeera photojournalist Mohammed Salama was killed, the publication confirmed. Moaz Abu Taha, a journalist with NBC Network, and AP freelance journalist Mariam Dagga were also killed in the attack. Journalist Ahmed Abu Aziz became the fifth journalist to be confirmed killed after he succumbed to his wounds. The Associated Press said they are "shocked and saddened" to learn of the death of visual journalist Ms Dagga. In a statement they said: "Mariam regularly based herself at the hospital for coverage. Her recent work included strong stories of starving and malnourished children in Gaza.

A view shows the fourth floor of Nasser Medical Complex damaged after an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on August 25, 2025. Picture: Getty

"She freelanced for the AP and other news outlets. We are doing everything we can to keep our journalists in Gaza safe as they continue to provide crucial eyewitness reporting in difficult and dangerous conditions." The health ministry says there have been two strikes. According to Reuters, witnesses said the second strike took place after rescue workers, journalists and other people had rushed to the site of the initial attack on Nasser Hospital. The Reuters live video feed from the hospital, which was operated by Masri, suddenly shut down at the moment of the initial strike, Reuters footage showed. A Reuters spokesperson said: "We are devastated to learn that cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a contractor for Reuters, was killed this morning in Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in Gaza.