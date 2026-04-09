At least 254 people had been killed and 890 wounded in a huge Israeli attack on Lebanon.

By Ella Bennett

The Foreign Secretary has criticised Israel over its escalating attacks on Lebanon, as she called for an extension to the ceasefire to bring attacks to an end.

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Israel carried out a large wave of air strikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, which killed and wounded hundreds of people. Speaking with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Yvette Cooper said she is "extremely concerned" about the escalation. She said: "I think this escalation by Israel yesterday is completely the wrong thing to do. We're seeing serious humanitarian consequences. "We've already got the mass displacement of huge numbers of people in Lebanon, and then, of course, the number of deaths and injuries yesterday." Read more: Keir Starmer in UAE for talks as Iran ceasefire under strain Read more: Trump rages against Nato for not helping in Iran war after meeting with alliance chief

A Lebanese civil defense worker walks on the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike a day earlier in Beirut. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "I think this is the wrong thing to do for humanitarian consequences. It's also the wrong thing to do for stability across the region and security for Israel as well. "We want to see this ceasefire extended to Lebanon. We want to see an end to hostilities in Lebanon urgently. "It's extremely important that that happens." The strikes have continued despite the US and Iran agreeing on a temporary ceasefire, as Israel claimed the conflict in Lebanon was not covered by the deal. The southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley were all targeted.

A rescuer gestures as others search for victims in the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike. Picture: Alamy