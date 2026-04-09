Israel's escalating attacks on Lebanon are 'wrong' insists Foreign Secretary as she calls for 'urgent' ceasefire extension
At least 254 people had been killed and 890 wounded in a huge Israeli attack on Lebanon.
The Foreign Secretary has criticised Israel over its escalating attacks on Lebanon, as she called for an extension to the ceasefire to bring attacks to an end.
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Israel carried out a large wave of air strikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, which killed and wounded hundreds of people.
Speaking with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Yvette Cooper said she is "extremely concerned" about the escalation.
She said: "I think this escalation by Israel yesterday is completely the wrong thing to do. We're seeing serious humanitarian consequences.
"We've already got the mass displacement of huge numbers of people in Lebanon, and then, of course, the number of deaths and injuries yesterday."
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She continued: "I think this is the wrong thing to do for humanitarian consequences. It's also the wrong thing to do for stability across the region and security for Israel as well.
"We want to see this ceasefire extended to Lebanon. We want to see an end to hostilities in Lebanon urgently.
"It's extremely important that that happens."
The strikes have continued despite the US and Iran agreeing on a temporary ceasefire, as Israel claimed the conflict in Lebanon was not covered by the deal.
The southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley were all targeted.
The Lebanese health ministry said at least 254 people had been killed, a number that is likely to rise, and 890 wounded.
At the site of the largest air strike on Beirut, emergency workers were still searching the damaged buildings hours later.
Workers found pictures of smiling families, pieces of clothing, and school homework that was left unfinished, under the rubble of the bombed buildings.
Israel described it as the largest wave of air strikes in this conflict, hitting more than 100 of what it called Hezbollah command centres and military sites in 10 minutes.
Ms Cooper also expressed the need for the ceasefire between Iran and the US to continue, and to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is reopened.
She told LBC: "On Iran, I'll be talking about how we want the ceasefire to be sustained, how we want the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened, and that's what we're working towards, because that directly impacts on the cost of living here at home."