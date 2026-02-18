Health authorities have issued a warning over travel to Cape Verde after more than 150 people from the UK fell ill with bugs that can cause severe diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps.

Several Britons are known to have died after contracting stomach bugs while on holiday at the winter sun destination, which is popular with British holidaymakers.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday its investigation has identified cases of shigella and salmonella linked to travel to Cape Verde.

Led by UKHSA, together with other public health agencies, investigators found that, of the 118 shigella cases reported since October 1 and linked to international travel, some 112 (95 per cent) of those people had been to Cape Verde, the majority to the Santa Maria and Boa Vista areas.

Furthermore, the UKHSA identified increases in cases of salmonella in people who travelled to the holiday destination.