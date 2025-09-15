Amy-Lucy says Thomas Skinner is lying about the length of their affair. Picture: Instagram/amylucyclinic

By Asher McShane

The woman who had an affair with Strictly contestant Thomas Skinner has broken her silence after he revealed his ‘fling’ and described it as a ‘moment of madness’.

Tom gave an interview over the weekend where he admitted cheating on his wife just weeks after their wedding. The 34-year-old described how he had a ‘fling’ with an ‘attractive’ single mother who gave him a free cosmetic treatment after they met in a pub. He described it as a “moment of madness” However the woman in question has now spoken out and described him as her ‘boyfriend,’ adding that they saw each other for three months.

My life ain’t perfect…..far from it. I’ve made big mistakes, I’ve let people down, and done things I’ll always regret in my past. The worst was what I did to my wife three and a half years ago…..one stupid moment I’ll carry forever. It was nothing more and nothing less despite… — Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) September 15, 2025

"We were originally friends but with his sweet-talking and his lies, he made me believe we were in love and that we were perfect for each other. He would stand in the mirror with me and say, 'Look, we’ll be Mr and Mrs Skinner'," Amy-Lucy O'Rourke said. Thomas told The Sun this weekend: "I’m just so lucky that [Sinead] forgave me. When I told my wife, I fully understood if she were to never speak to me again. It just shows you that 10 minutes can just ruin your whole life. He admitted he has made "big mistakes", adding: "If you dig you'll find more." Read more: Strictly star Tom Skinner admits cheating on his wife weeks after their wedding In further comments online today, he also said he has become a "target", and is "being portrayed a public enemy number 1" following revelations of his infidelity.

This week for the first time, I honestly have been feeling like deleting all my social media, walking away from the campaigns, the TV, all of it and just going back to being me.



The last month has been proper hard. I’ve had journalists sitting outside my house, knocking on my… pic.twitter.com/7niV8ApePk — Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) September 6, 2025

The former Apprentice candidate has admitted he cheated on his wife Sinead just weeks after their wedding. However, he said she has forgiven him and the pair, who share three children, have "moved forward together". In a lengthy statement on X, he wrote: "My life ain't perfect.....far from it. I've made big mistakes, I've let people down, and done things I'll always regret in my past. "The worst was what I did to my wife three and a half years ago.....one stupid moment I'll carry forever. It was nothing more and nothing less despite what is being said. I told her straight away. She had every right to leave me back then, but she forgave me.......and that forgiveness changed my life.

The fling happened shortly after his May 2022 wedding to wife Sinead. Picture: Instagram