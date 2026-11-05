'Insult to my culture': Italian chef loses legal challenge after he was sacked for refusing to put pineapple on pizza
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An Italian chef has lost a legal challenge after he was sacked for refusing to put pineapple on a pizza and saying it was an 'insult to his culture'.
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Davide Tamburella was fired from the now-closed La Costa restaurant in Brisbane in May after a meeting with management about his performance at work.
Among the complaints from management was Mr Tamburella's refusal to provide ham and pineapple pizza for guests at a function.
He told management that directions from them "need not be followed when it is offensive to his culture".
Bosses also challenged his "use of inappropriate language and escalation of the situation during service”.
According to a tribunal hearing he "stated that the direction need not be followed when it is offensive to his culture.
"He acknowledged that it is the third time in four years that he refused this direction and he requested the respondent check how important it is for Italians not to put pineapple on a pizza,”
The restaurant, La Costa closed in July when its lease expired with bosses citing the high cost of doing business in Brisbane’s trendy Fortitude Valley.
Mr Tamburella’s case was thrown out because his claim for unfair dismissal was filed too late.
His LinkedIn profile states he now works at another Brisbane restaurant - which does not have pineapple anywhere on the menu.