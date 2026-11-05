An Italian chef has lost a legal challenge after he was sacked for refusing to put pineapple on a pizza and saying it was an 'insult to his culture'.

Davide Tamburella was fired from the now-closed La Costa restaurant in Brisbane in May after a meeting with management about his performance at work.

Among the complaints from management was Mr Tamburella's refusal to provide ham and pineapple pizza for guests at a function.

He told management that directions from them "need not be followed when it is offensive to his culture".

Bosses also challenged his "use of inappropriate language and escalation of the situation during service”.