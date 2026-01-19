Breaking
Italian fashion designer Valentino dies aged 93
Italian fashion icon Valentino has died at the age of 93.
In a statement, his foundation said: "Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones.”
A lying in state is set to be held on Wednesday and Thursday to pay tribute to the legendary designer.
His funeral will then take place in Rome on Friday.
Best known for the colour 'Valentino red' - the Italian was born in Voghera and rose to fame after setting up a fashion house in Paris.
This is a breaking story…