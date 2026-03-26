Italian authorities have impounded 20 million euros (£17.3 million) worth of property, artworks and financial assets in and around Florence that were allegedly purchased with money stolen from original Bond girl Ursula Andress.

The seizures were the result of an investigation launched after Andress reported to Swiss authorities that she had been swindled out of assets by financial advisers.

The 90-year-old told Swiss newspaper Blick in January that she had been defrauded out of 18 million Swiss francs by her long-time financial adviser over an eight-year period. The newspaper said the adviser had died in the meantime.

"I am still in shock," Andress was quoted as saying. "I was deliberately chosen as a victim. For eight years, I was courted and wooed. They lied to me shamelessly and exploited my goodwill in a perfidious, indeed criminal, way in order to take everything from me. They took advantage of my age."