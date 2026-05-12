Italy's top infectious diseases hospital said on Tuesday it would examine biological samples from a man in quarantine having come into contact with a woman who died of Hantavirus.

The 25-year-old from the southern region of Calabria had been placed in quarantine after travelling on a Dutch KLM flight alongside a woman who later died from a hantavirus infection.

It was previously reported that the man was being transferred to the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, but the hospital later clarified that it was only awaiting his biological samples in order to analyse them.

Three people have died linked to the outbreak on the MV Hondius, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde.

Two of the victims have been named as Dutch ornithologist Leo Schilperoord, 70, and his wife, Mirjam Schilperoord, 69.

The deadly disease reportedly struck down Mr Schilperoord on April 11, before his grieving wife died a few days later.

It is understood that Mrs Schilperoord briefly boarded a KLM flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam after her husband's death, but was not allowed to fly as she was unwell. She was later taken to hospital, where she died.

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