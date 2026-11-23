Gaia Sabbatini, 27, has opened up about her experience as a female runner, including a string of incidents where she was targeted by men while training outdoors both at home and in the UK.

Gaia Sabbatini, 27, represented Italy at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and collected the gold medal at the 2021 European Under-23 Championships. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty

By Georgia Bell

An Olympic running champion from Italy has revealed that she was chased by a “weirdo cyclist” while training in a British city.

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Gaia Sabbatini, 27, represented Italy at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and collected the gold medal at the 2021 European Under-23 Championships. The runner holds the Italian indoor 1000 metres record. She has opened up about her experience as a female runner to Italian newspaper Il Giornale, including a string of incidents where she was targeted by men while training outdoors both at home and in the UK. She detailed one terrifying encounter, which took place in Birmingham. She told the paper: “Unfortunately, I’ve found myself being followed by people on bikes several times; these are traumatic experiences. Once in Birmingham, on the canal. By men who were following me. Read more: Nearly seven in ten women fear harassment after dark - but for millions, the danger does not end when they reach home Read more: Online 'marketplace' lets abusers find victims 'in just 20 minutes', says woman drugged and raped by her husband

Gaia Sabbatini has opened up about her experience as a female runner. Picture: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty

“I stopped, and so did they. I changed direction, and so did they. It was clear they were following me…I was definitely scared. “They’re weirdos; they see you, and they follow you.” Some of the horrific incidents even took place in broad daylight, with other runners around, she said. “You can tell these people couldn’t care less about the consequences,” she added. She says that the incidents have caused psychological damage and have even forced her to change her training routines to protect herself. “I used to be more relaxed; I’d put on music and run around calmly. After these experiences, I’m no longer calm,” Sabbatini said.

The terrifying stalking incidents even took place in broad daylight, she noted, while the public routes were packed with other joggers. Picture: Alessandro Levati/Getty