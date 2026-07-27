A group of Italian teenagers behaved so badly on a trip to Thailand that Italy had to make a public apology on their behalf.

The students then mock her, answering "Thailand," and calling her a bitch. One teenager raises a middle finger at her, and others continue being noisy on the train.

She then asks them which country they are from.

The youths were filked on Bangkok's BTS SkyTrain behaving loudly. A Thai woman tells them: "In Thailand we don't scream."

In another video, a teacher can be heard saying sarcastically: "Sorry for bringing money to your country.”

The teacher tells the commuter to “Shut the f*** up,” adding: “They are just children.”

Thai people reacted to the clips with fury, bombarding the Facebook page of the Italian embassy in Bangkok with angry messages.

The original post has been removed from TikTok but amassed more than 16m views on X.

The teenagers were identified online and the school's social media pages were bombarded with angry messages. Thai people also went to the hotel where they were staying, demanding an apology.

One person wrote: “Bringing money to Thailand doesn’t make you a god.”

Another said: “Bringing money, no one complains, but please bring some manners too.”

Italian officials tried to calm the anger, issuing a statement: “The embassy of Italy in Bangkok expresses its deep regret and strongly condemns the inappropriate behaviour.

“The inappropriate behaviour of the group of under-age tourists does not in any way represent the Italian people.”

“We’ll also try to teach our group again to strictly respect [Thai] culture. Thank you for welcoming us and we kindly ask for your forgiveness.”

The youths will be returned to Italy, the statement added.