Four people are fighting for their lives after a car ploughed into pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena.

A total of eight people have been treated for injuries following the incident on Saturday afternoon, four of which are said to be critical.

Mayor Massimo Mezzetti said no one was killed but four victims were in a serious condition, including a woman who was struck against a shop window and required the amputation of both legs.

He told reporters that the vehicle entered one of the city’s main streets and "drove onto the sidewalk, sending several people flying," before crashing into the shop window.

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