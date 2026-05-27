Italy's top court has ruled against a woman who sought thousands of euros from a luxury hotel after she was denied tap water.

The case dates back to 2019 when the woman spent a week at a five-star hotel in the Covara ski resort in the Dolomites.

The woman, who was on a half-board package including dinner but not drinks, repeatedly asked for tap water with her meal.

Rebuffing her request, the hotel instead provided a 0.75-litre bottle of water at her table each night - which added €7 to her bill.

During the visit, the tourist expressed outrage that the hotel was refusing to serve tap water and forcing her to purchase bottled water.

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