Italy PM Meloni 'astonished' by Trump’s claims she begged him for a photo
Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, has cancelled a planned US visit next week following Donald Trump's remarks
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said she is astonished after US President Donald Trump told Italian TV that she had "begged" him for a picture with her at the G7 summit in France.
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Ms Meloni said Mr Trump's comments were "completely made-up", and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has cancelled a trip to the US early next week.
She also criticised him for acting with far greater deference to the West's enemies than he does towards established allies.
The row comes just days after the two former allies appeared to be getting their relationship back on track after tensions over the Iran war.
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Video from the event in Evian, which ran from Monday to Wednesday, showed the pair in conversation, sitting side-by-side on a sofa.
But the US president then suggested he had only indulged her by speaking with her.
"She's probably happy I talked to her. I didn't have to talk to her," Mr Trump was quoted as saying by La7 TV channel in a brief interview, after he himself asked the journalist about Ms Meloni.
"She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her," Mr Trump said, according to La7's translation.
The channel did not put out the original audio, instead releasing a dubbed version.
Io e l’Italia non imploriamo mai. pic.twitter.com/sTpKlqWB67— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 19, 2026
Ms Meloni responded: "Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished. I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies: it is not the first time, moreover."
"I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence," she said, adding: "There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.
Foreign minister Mr Tajani, announcing the cancellation of his planned US trip, said on X: "The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend the whole of Italy."
Le gravi e offensive parole del Presidente Trump nei confronti del Presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni offendono tutta l’Italia. Per questo motivo ho deciso di annullare la mia visita negli Stati Uniti prevista per i prossimi 21 e 22 giugno.— Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) June 19, 2026
Ms Meloni was a strong supporter of Mr Trump and the only European leader to attend his inauguration in 2025. But she criticised him this year for his angry response to Pope Leo's condemnation of the Iran conflict.
The US president accused her of lacking courage, telling Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview: "I'm shocked at her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong."