Italian police use tear gas and water cannons on protesters near Olympic Village
Water cannons and tear gas have been used on protesters in Italy as demonstrations near the Winter Olympics venue continue.
Riot police donning shields confronted protesters who had broken away from a larger demonstration and were making their way to the Santagiulia Olympic ice hockey rink.
Some of the protesters set off smoke bombs and firecrackers around 800m from the Olympic Village, home to over 1,500 athletes.
Six arrests were made during Saturday’s demonstrations.
The larger demonstration, organised by unions and community activists, saw around 10,000 people take to the streets of Milan in protest of the environmental and social impact of the games.
Demonstrators have accused the Games’ organisers of failing to follow environmental and housing laws.
One protester said: "They bypassed the laws that usually are needed for major infrastructure projects, citing urgency for the Games.”
Other activists held placards reading “ICE OUT”, taking aim at Donald Trump’s hardline and fatal approach to immigration in the United States.
It comes after US Vice President JD Vance was met with boos as he and his nation's athletes arrived at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
The Italian crowd spectating at the San Siro in Milan let out a chorus of jeers as Team USA made their way out for the parade.
But the boos seemingly grew louder inside the stadium when Mr Vance and his wife, Usha, were shown on the large screens.
Slightly warmer applause could then be heard when the cameras panned back towards the athletes, who were led by flag-bearers speed skater Erin Jackson and Frankie del Luca, part of the nation's bobsleigh team.