Water cannons and tear gas have been used on protesters in Italy as demonstrations near the Winter Olympics venue continue.

Riot police donning shields confronted protesters who had broken away from a larger demonstration and were making their way to the Santagiulia Olympic ice hockey rink. Some of the protesters set off smoke bombs and firecrackers around 800m from the Olympic Village, home to over 1,500 athletes. Six arrests were made during Saturday's demonstrations.

The larger demonstration, organised by unions and community activists, saw around 10,000 people take to the streets of Milan in protest of the environmental and social impact of the games. Demonstrators have accused the Games’ organisers of failing to follow environmental and housing laws. One protester said: "They bypassed the laws that usually are needed for major infrastructure projects, citing urgency for the Games.”

