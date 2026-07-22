Pep Guardiola has held talks about becoming Italy’s next head coach, Italian Football Federation president Giovanni Malago has confirmed.

Malago also said “exceptions” could be made in terms of salary for the 55-year-old former Manchester City manager.

Guardiola, who previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich, left City at the end of last season after winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League during a 10-year reign.

Gennaro Gattuso resigned as Italy head coach in April after the four-time champions failed to qualify for a third World Cup in a row.