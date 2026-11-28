Giorgia Meloni has told Volodymyr Zelenskyy to avoid violating other nation's sovereignty when committing strikes on Russian ships at sea

Giorgia Meloni meets Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: AGENZIA SINTESI/Alamy

By Sophie Clark

Italy has warned Ukraine to avoid bringing the conflict with Russia into the Mediterranean following attacks on warships in Libya.

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In a reported phone call on Friday, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her support for Ukraine to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing her concerns with the strikes which she says "violated Libya's sovereignty" and “risks extending the conflict to the Mediterranean". The strikes occurred on November 21, when Ukraine struck one Russian warship and one cargo ship off the coast of Libya. Mr Zelenskyy referred to these strikes as “exemplary” and made it clear the strikes were aimed at Russia, not Libya. Although ten people, including Libyans, were injured in the strikes. In an X post following their discussion, President Zelenskyy wrote: “I spoke today with Giorgia Meloni. We discussed the issues we are dealing with right now, and it’s important that we understand each other.” Read more: Moment Ukraine sinks £150m Russian warship docked in Libyan naval base Read more: Trump and Nato chief urge Putin not to expand Ukraine war as pair issue joint statement

Vantor satellite image shows a cargo vessel moored alongside a concrete quay in Benghazi. Picture: Vantor/Getty

The Ukranian leader added: “I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was conducted without prior coordination with our European partners.” “I also stressed our commitment to making sure our respective authorities share all necessary information and maintain direct, regular, and effective communication.” Concerns over sovereignty were also raised by Libyan leaders, with Prime Minister Osama Hamad calling for an investigation into suspicions that boats had been launched from western Libya and for checks on whether Ukrainian experts were present in the country. He also called for an explanation from Kyiv and condemned the suspected attack on the Russian ship as a violation of Libya's sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety, adding Libya was not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Soldiers take part in a full-scale exercise of the International Force of the Coalition of Volunteers at the Nowa Deba military training ground on 20 November 2026. Picture: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/Getty