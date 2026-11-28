Italy warns Ukraine to keep war out of the Mediterranean
Giorgia Meloni has told Volodymyr Zelenskyy to avoid violating other nation's sovereignty when committing strikes on Russian ships at sea
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Italy has warned Ukraine to avoid bringing the conflict with Russia into the Mediterranean following attacks on warships in Libya.
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In a reported phone call on Friday, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her support for Ukraine to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing her concerns with the strikes which she says "violated Libya's sovereignty" and “risks extending the conflict to the Mediterranean".
The strikes occurred on November 21, when Ukraine struck one Russian warship and one cargo ship off the coast of Libya.
Mr Zelenskyy referred to these strikes as “exemplary” and made it clear the strikes were aimed at Russia, not Libya. Although ten people, including Libyans, were injured in the strikes.
In an X post following their discussion, President Zelenskyy wrote: “I spoke today with Giorgia Meloni. We discussed the issues we are dealing with right now, and it’s important that we understand each other.”
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The Ukranian leader added: “I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was conducted without prior coordination with our European partners.”
“I also stressed our commitment to making sure our respective authorities share all necessary information and maintain direct, regular, and effective communication.”
Concerns over sovereignty were also raised by Libyan leaders, with Prime Minister Osama Hamad calling for an investigation into suspicions that boats had been launched from western Libya and for checks on whether Ukrainian experts were present in the country.
He also called for an explanation from Kyiv and condemned the suspected attack on the Russian ship as a violation of Libya's sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety, adding Libya was not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Italy’s concerns that the war could spread to the Mediterranean come amid fears that Russia is pushing the conflict with Ukraine towards Nato territories.
On November 20, Poland reported two Russian missiles and a drone in its airspace, including one that landed in empty farmland.
And, UK Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting, has said the UK needs to be “alert” to the current threat environment.
Andy Burnham’s first international visit as Prime Minister was to Ukraine where he pledged British blueprints to help Ukrainians build their own long-range missiles.
It is unclear which long-range missiles Ukraine used to strike the ships off the coast of Libya.
The country has also used long-range projectiles to strike a key supply bridge into Crimea used by Russins, and the Russian port of Kaliningrad. in recent weeks.