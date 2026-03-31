Italy fail to qualify for third World Cup in a row as Turkey, Sweden, Czech Republic and Bosnia qualify
Four-time champions Italy are the first former winners to miss out on three consecutive World Cups.
Italy failed to qualify for a third World Cup in a row after Alessandro Bastoni’s first-half red card proved costly in a dramatic 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat away to Bosnia and Herzegovina.
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Azzurri substitutes Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante missed from 12 yards in Zenica, allowing Esmir Bajraktarevic to convert the hosts’ winning spot-kick following a 1-1 draw after extra time.
Having failed to reach Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, four-time champions Italy are the first former winners to miss out on three consecutive World Cups.Gennaro Gattuso’s side were on course to progress when Moise Kean capitalised on an error from Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj to claim a 15th-minute opener.
But, following Bastoni’s 41st-minute dismissal for a last-man foul on Amar Memic, substitute Haris Tabakovic levelled in the 79th minute.Bosnia, who will play at a second World Cup following their debut in 2014, will be in Group B alongside co-hosts Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.
Viktor Gyokeres fired Sweden to this summer’s tournament by claiming a late winner in a 3-2 success over Poland.
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Goals from Nicola Zalewski and Karol Swiderski cancelled out efforts from Anthony Elanga and Gustaf Lagerbielke as Poland twice came from behind in Stockholm.
But Arsenal striker Gyokeres settled the playoff two minutes from time, rifling into the roof of the net after Besfort Zeneli’s effort struck the right post.
Graham Potter’s side will be in Group F in North America, alongside Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.The Czech Republic qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 20 years after overcoming Denmark 3-1 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time.
Rasmus Hojlund, Anders Dreyer and Mathias Jensen missed from the spot for the Danes in Prague.
Pavel Sulc put Czech Republic ahead before Joachim Andersen nodded home to force an additional 30 minutes.
Ladislav Krejci’s deflected finish restored the home side’s lead, only for Kasper Hogh’s header to take the tie to a shoot-out.Czech Republic will play co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A.
Kosovo’s dream of a World Cup debut was dashed by a 1-0 home defeat to Turkey.
Kerem Akturkoglu’s 53rd-minute goal was the difference in Pristina, with Turkey progressing to Group D, which contains co-hosts the United States, Paraguay and Australia.