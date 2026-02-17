An iconic Italian cliff formation known as the 'Lovers' Arch' that attracted tourists from around the globe was seen to collapse into the sea on Valentine's Day.

The sea stacks, located in Sant'Andrea, close to the town of Melendugno in the southern region of Puglia, have long been a picturesque tourist attraction favoured by the masses.

But on Saturday, the famous arch was pictured intact for the final time, with the landmark seen to collapse into the see after hundreds of years.

"This is an unwanted Valentine's Day gift", Melendugno Mayor Maurizio Cisternino told local media.

He added that it was "a very hard blow" for the region - notably in terms of tourism.

Read more: YouTuber Logan Paul makes £8 million profit after auction of world’s ‘most coveted’ Pokemon card

Read more: Local election U-turn 'not ideal', Minister admits but insists Starmer is the right person to lead the country