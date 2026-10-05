Images of Giorgia Meloni have been used in several AI deepfakes over the years

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni applied to trademark her voice amid AI deepfake risks. Picture: Getty

By Antonia Vlad

Giorgia Meloni has applied to trademark her voice in a bid to protect herself against AI deepfakes.

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Giorgia Meloni submitted the application on October 5, records show. Picture: Alamy

Italian ⁠media have reported that even if approved, it would not by itself prevent the use ​of her voice in AI-generated deepfakes, though ​it could ⁠create additional legal obstacles for those seeking to replicate it. However, it could create further legal issues for those trying to replicate it. Falsified images of Meloni have circulated online in recent years, and at times, have been shared as authentic, including a manipulated image of her sitting on a bed in underwear. Meloni has denounced such material as part of a wider movement to target individuals, urging social media users to verify content before sharing it. She mentioned that while she is able to defend herself, due to increased security, many others are not.

Girano in questi giorni diverse mie foto false, generate con l’intelligenza artificiale e spacciate per vere da qualche solerte oppositore.



Devo riconoscere che chi le ha realizzate, almeno nel caso in allegato, mi ha anche migliorata parecchio. Ma resta il fatto che, pur di… pic.twitter.com/or44qru2qj — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 5, 2026