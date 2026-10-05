Giorgia Meloni applies to trademark her voice against AI
Images of Giorgia Meloni have been used in several AI deepfakes over the years
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Giorgia Meloni has applied to trademark her voice in a bid to protect herself against AI deepfakes.
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The Italian prime minister submitted an application on October 5 to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) website, records showed on Monday.
The application included a four-second audio where she repeated the phrase twice in Italian: "I am Giorgia Meloni".
"Io sono Giorgia" ("I am Giorgia") is the title of her 2021 autobiography that echoed the declaration she made at a rally in 2019, and was eventually turned into a disco track.
The EUIPO application is still under examination.
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Italian media have reported that even if approved, it would not by itself prevent the use of her voice in AI-generated deepfakes, though it could create additional legal obstacles for those seeking to replicate it.
However, it could create further legal issues for those trying to replicate it.
Falsified images of Meloni have circulated online in recent years, and at times, have been shared as authentic, including a manipulated image of her sitting on a bed in underwear.
Meloni has denounced such material as part of a wider movement to target individuals, urging social media users to verify content before sharing it.
She mentioned that while she is able to defend herself, due to increased security, many others are not.
Girano in questi giorni diverse mie foto false, generate con l’intelligenza artificiale e spacciate per vere da qualche solerte oppositore.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 5, 2026
Devo riconoscere che chi le ha realizzate, almeno nel caso in allegato, mi ha anche migliorata parecchio. Ma resta il fatto che, pur di… pic.twitter.com/or44qru2qj
In 2024, Meloni launched a law suit against a man from Sardinia who was accused of creating, and posting, fake pornographic images using her face.
The fake content of Meloni dates back to before she was elected as prime minister in 2022.