Brits have been urged to 'drive less' in a bid to save fuel amid soaring global oil prices - costs that are set to have knock-on effects at the pumps.

Drivers were discouraged from taking "non-essential" car journeys on Monday amid fears drivers could rush to the pumps in response to the supply restrictions.

It comes as the price of crude oil surged past $100 a barrel on Monday - an impact of the ongoing war in the MIddle East and restrictions on exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

The restricted flow of oil from the Middle East could see prices "jump to between 150p and 170p per litre" over the coming weeks.

Nick Ferrari, Christian May, and LBC callers discuss the rise in fuel and share how this jump is impacting their pockets.