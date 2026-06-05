'It's about the money': Starmer slams Fifa for water bottles ban at World Cup
The Prime Minister has called on FIFA to "think of the fans", as he condemned the decision to deny supporters use of refillable bottles at the World Cup as being about "making money".
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Sir Keir Starmer has joined critics in voicing frustration of the change in policy by FIFA, which it says is to “prevent risk and injury to players and attendees”, amid concerns over supporter welfare in the extreme heat of the North American summer.
The code of conduct for ticket holders had previously permitted an empty, transparent, reusable bottle of up to one litre capacity to be brought in, but as first reported by The Athletic, an update to ticket holders on June 2 confirmed reusable bottles were no longer permitted.
The Prime Minister told LBC that the decision is "just wrong", adding that supporters are already paying through the teeth to attend the event.
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He said: "It's just wrong and I can't help but think that it's about making money, saying you can't bring plastic bottles in, but you can buy water when you get in the ground.
"And then, it'll be expensive. The tickets themselves cost a fortune. Far too expensive, in my view.
"So, the ticket sales are too high and this is the wrong policy."
Just three weeks ago, FIFA updated its code of conduct policy for the North American stadiums that said "empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 litre in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium."
It has been reported that bottled water cost between four and six US dollars (between £3 and £4.50) at last summer’s Club World Cup in the United States.
The policy change comes as academics at World Weather Attribution (WWA) expressed concern about the impact of extreme heat on player and fan welfare, with supporters felt to be especially vulnerable.
Altogether, WWA expects nine of the 104 World Cup matches to be played above 26 degrees Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT).
The Prime Minister added: "I would call on FIFA to just look again at this. Think about it. Think of the fans.
"They're football fans from all sorts of backgrounds across our country, across the world. They're already spending a fortune getting there, got to pay a lot for tickets - too much in my book.
"Don't impose further cost on them.
"I'd say FIFA, look again."
In all, 48 teams will be competing in the North American World Cup, with matches being played in 16 venues across the United States, Canada and Mexico. About a dozen of the stadiums are located in areas where the summertime heat and humidity can be dangerous to both players and spectators.
Some of the matches in the Club World Cup held in the United State in 2025 were impacted by oppressive heat conditions.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11-July 19.
In its statement, FIFA said it was coordinating with local officials on a heat safety plan.
A FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers and staff.
“FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.
“Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.
“FIFA works closely with each host city committee and local authorities on heat mitigation factors for fans travelling to the stadium, which can include resources such as misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents and more around the stadium footprint.
“Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium.”