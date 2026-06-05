Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks as he visits STARK, a leading defence tech company on June 5, 2026. Picture: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool / Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys and Natasha Clark

The Prime Minister has called on FIFA to "think of the fans", as he condemned the decision to deny supporters use of refillable bottles at the World Cup as being about "making money".

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Sir Keir Starmer has joined critics in voicing frustration of the change in policy by FIFA, which it says is to “prevent risk and injury to players and attendees”, amid concerns over supporter welfare in the extreme heat of the North American summer. The code of conduct for ticket holders had previously permitted an empty, transparent, reusable bottle of up to one litre capacity to be brought in, but as first reported by The Athletic, an update to ticket holders on June 2 confirmed reusable bottles were no longer permitted. The Prime Minister told LBC that the decision is "just wrong", adding that supporters are already paying through the teeth to attend the event. Read more: Andrew paid no rent for 20 years and his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have their rent in royal palaces paid by the King, report reveals Read more: David Lammy defends Keir Starmer after Andy Burnham vows leadership challenge

He said: "It's just wrong and I can't help but think that it's about making money, saying you can't bring plastic bottles in, but you can buy water when you get in the ground. "And then, it'll be expensive. The tickets themselves cost a fortune. Far too expensive, in my view. "So, the ticket sales are too high and this is the wrong policy." Just three weeks ago, FIFA updated its code of conduct policy for the North American stadiums that said "empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 litre in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium." It has been reported that bottled water cost between four and six US dollars (between £3 and £4.50) at last summer’s Club World Cup in the United States. The policy change comes as academics at World Weather Attribution (WWA) expressed concern about the impact of extreme heat on player and fan welfare, with supporters felt to be especially vulnerable. Altogether, WWA expects nine of the 104 World Cup matches to be played above 26 degrees Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT).

FIFA World Cup 2026 signage is seen outside Toronto Stadium, as the city continues preparations ahead of tournament in Toronto. Picture: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Prime Minister added: "I would call on FIFA to just look again at this. Think about it. Think of the fans. "They're football fans from all sorts of backgrounds across our country, across the world. They're already spending a fortune getting there, got to pay a lot for tickets - too much in my book. "Don't impose further cost on them. "I'd say FIFA, look again." In all, 48 teams will be competing in the North American World Cup, with matches being played in 16 venues across the United States, Canada and Mexico. About a dozen of the stadiums are located in areas where the summertime heat and humidity can be dangerous to both players and spectators. Some of the matches in the Club World Cup held in the United State in 2025 were impacted by oppressive heat conditions. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11-July 19.