The Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister told LBC this morning that he has no concerns over the Prime Minister’s future and that it is “astonishing” that the Foreign Office was able to overrule the vetting process for Lord Peter Mandelson.

Darren Jones said the Prime Minister is “furious” that the top Labour Peer's appointment as US ambassador was allowed to go ahead, despite failing checks.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure after it emerged the Foreign Office overruled a security vetting process.

Last night Foreign Office permanent under-secretary Sir Olly Robbins was sacked by the PM in light of the extraordinary revelations.

Security officials at 'UK Security Vetting' - a branch of the Cabinet Office - initially denied the clearance, but Foreign Office officials took the "astonishing" step of overruling the recommendation.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning, in the first interview by a government minister since the news broke on Thursday, Mr Jones insisted that no minister was aware of the failed vetting, a flaw in the system.

He said he's suspended the right for the Foreign Office and any other organisations to have the right to over-rule these vetting process, in a bid to stop it from ever happening again.

The Prime Minister's expected to make a statement to the House of Commons next week, but is facing questions about what he knew, and when.

Mr Jones said the PM was only told about the failed vetting on Tuesday night, and ordered an urgent probe to find out what happened.

Opposition politicians are asking why he hasn't made a statement on this at the earliest opportunity.

The revelation came to light as part of a release of documents due to come "very soon", Mr Jones told LBC.

Parliament has voted to publish all documents releated to the vetting.

It's understood that neither Lord Mandelson nor Morgan McSweeney, the prime minister's former aide, was aware that the peer had failed that vetting.