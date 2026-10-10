Should the United States livestream the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan? Is it justice or a descent into barbarism? James Hanson asks LBC listeners whether a public execution would serve as a deterrent, provide justice for victims and their families, or turn someone's final moments into a form of entertainment.



07:11 | Dave argues it risks turning 'death into a spectator sport like the Super Bowl'

11:40 | Ellie thinks it's 'barbaric' and that 'society is going backwards'

17:11 | Ian says he'd watch it and predicts 'a large audience driven by human morbid curiosity'

22:17 | Gerry says it'd fail as a deterrent and could instead affirm extremists or create a martyr

29:26 | Edward strongly supports it

33:16 | Joseph feels 'responsible as an American citizen' to watch it

36:00 | Michael believes it is 'treason'

38:05 | Tony argues society has become 'too soft'