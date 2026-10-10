'It's barbaric' | LBC callers react to US public execution
"We're becoming savages"
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Should the United States livestream the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan? Is it justice or a descent into barbarism? James Hanson asks LBC listeners whether a public execution would serve as a deterrent, provide justice for victims and their families, or turn someone's final moments into a form of entertainment.
07:11 | Dave argues it risks turning 'death into a spectator sport like the Super Bowl'
11:40 | Ellie thinks it's 'barbaric' and that 'society is going backwards'
17:11 | Ian says he'd watch it and predicts 'a large audience driven by human morbid curiosity'
22:17 | Gerry says it'd fail as a deterrent and could instead affirm extremists or create a martyr
29:26 | Edward strongly supports it
33:16 | Joseph feels 'responsible as an American citizen' to watch it
36:00 | Michael believes it is 'treason'
38:05 | Tony argues society has become 'too soft'