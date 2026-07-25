LBC callers have their say on the opening of No 10 North.

LBC callers react as Andy Burnham hails the opening of No 10 North as the 'best day of his life'.

0:41 | Is Burnham spreading himself too thinly?

1:51 | Judy is ‘incensed’ by the move

5:00 | How many White Houses are there, asks Sean

8:04 | Margaret: Power should be centralised

9:46 | James: No 10 North will lessen London’s ‘fiscal surplus’

12:46 | LBC listeners lay out the pros and cons

14:14 | Councillor Alan says civil service have ‘no idea’ about the North

18:13 | Caller Sue has some big ideas for 10 Downing Street

The new PM is expected to work at the offices, located at the city's Heron House, once each week during his premiership as part of his move to balance power away from Westminster.

Speaking as he opened the new centre on Friday at the end of his first week in office, Mr Burnham said he wants to get "get Britain hoping again".