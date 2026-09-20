'It's not the British way': Politicians 'normalising' extreme rhetoric as Phillipson condemns 'disturbing’ leak of RNLI volunteer information
Political parties' rhetoric is 'emboldening' online racists to bring online comments into the real world
Political parties, including the Conservatives and Reform, are "normalising" extreme rhetoric in the UK and "emboldening" online commenters to bring those comments into the real world, Bridget Phillipson has claimed.
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The Minister for Women and Equalities told LBC that abusive commentary targeting those of different races 'is not the British way' - and comes in the wake of recent protests in Portsmouth, which later saw RNLI volunteer details leaked online.
Condemning the 'troubling' decision to dox volunteers - a term used to describe the unmasking and leaking of an individual's personal information - Phillipson told Ben Kentish that online behaviour translated into the real world was "disturbing".
"We are creating a culture in which it is fine to question whether people are really British because they happen not to be white - and that is not in keeping with our traditions, and it is not the British way of doing things," she insisted.
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"I find it really troubling, the extent to which frontline politicians in mainstream political parties are normalising attitudes that would once be in the realms of the internet and just the online world," she continued.
It comes after the RNLI was forced to pause its services in Portsmouth last week in the wake of abuse targeting its volunteers following anti-migrant protests.
Increasingly extreme rhetoric "gives these people license" to say whatever they please, not just online, but in the real world and "emboldens" public response, Phillipson continued.
Last week, the lifeboat charity’s volunteers found themselves targeted for helping migrants at sea, with footage posted on social media showing them described as “traitors”, after bringing a dinghy to safety in the Hampshire port city.
Following the leaking of information targeting volunteers, an RNLI spokesman said the Portsmouth Lifeboat Station has been made “temporarily off service" as of September 10 - a move that adversely impacts members of the public requiring assistance.
"It’s shocking and really disturbing," insisted Phillipson.
"To risk the safety of volunteers - people who give tirelessly and selflessly to the community."
Adding: "Those people don’t make judgements... they're an amazing organisation."
Hundreds of protesters blocked roads overnight on September 6 and vowed to stop migrants from leaving Portsmouth after they arrived in a dinghy across the English Channel.
The boat, reported to be carrying about 140 migrants, is thought to have made one of the longest journeys of any small boat, and landings as far west as Hampshire are rare.
The RNLI later issued security advice warning volunteers and staff not to wear the charity’s branding because of “unacceptable abuse”.