Political parties, including the Conservatives and Reform, are "normalising" extreme rhetoric in the UK and "emboldening" online commenters to bring those comments into the real world, Bridget Phillipson has claimed.

The Minister for Women and Equalities told LBC that abusive commentary targeting those of different races 'is not the British way' - and comes in the wake of recent protests in Portsmouth, which later saw RNLI volunteer details leaked online.

Condemning the 'troubling' decision to dox volunteers - a term used to describe the unmasking and leaking of an individual's personal information - Phillipson told Ben Kentish that online behaviour translated into the real world was "disturbing".

"We are creating a culture in which it is fine to question whether people are really British because they happen not to be white - and that is not in keeping with our traditions, and it is not the British way of doing things," she insisted.

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"I find it really troubling, the extent to which frontline politicians in mainstream political parties are normalising attitudes that would once be in the realms of the internet and just the online world," she continued.

It comes after the RNLI was forced to pause its services in Portsmouth last week in the wake of abuse targeting its volunteers following anti-migrant protests.