'He should give up the Royal Lodge'

Prince Andrew has given up use of his royal titles, including the Duke of York, following a "discussion" with King Charles. As some MPs call for parliament to officially strip him of his titles, callers share their views with Nick Ferrari.

0:23 | Craig in Liverpool, a survivor of abuse, believes Andrew should no longer be called a prince

2:55 | Christine in Richmond believes continuing the discussion is to 'gossip like fishwives'

5:07 | Tony in Chichester wants to know what Prince Andrew's close protection officers knew about his actions

6:51 | Scott in West Hampstead gets emotional as he's 'incredibly sad' for King Charles, and Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.