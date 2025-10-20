‘It’s not fair’: Nick Ferrari callers react to Prince Andrew giving up royal titles
| Updated: 1h ago
'He should give up the Royal Lodge'
Prince Andrew has given up use of his royal titles, including the Duke of York, following a "discussion" with King Charles. As some MPs call for parliament to officially strip him of his titles, callers share their views with Nick Ferrari.
0:23 | Craig in Liverpool, a survivor of abuse, believes Andrew should no longer be called a prince
2:55 | Christine in Richmond believes continuing the discussion is to 'gossip like fishwives'
5:07 | Tony in Chichester wants to know what Prince Andrew's close protection officers knew about his actions
6:51 | Scott in West Hampstead gets emotional as he's 'incredibly sad' for King Charles, and Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.