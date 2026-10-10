The US President said Kyiv's strikes were driving up global fuel prices and causing “problems for the world”.

The US President has said Zelenskyy had ‘better damn well stop’ bombing its refineries. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump has said “it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president”, in a scathing critique of Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, accusing him of failing to end the war.

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The US President said Kyiv's strikes were driving up global fuel prices and causing “problems for the world”. Speaking at the White House on Saturday, he said: “I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal.” “He’d better damn well stop,” he said. “He wants to make problems for our farmers, our ranchers, with diesel fuel because Russia supplies a large portion of the diesel fuel throughout the world." "And we told them: ‘Do whatever you want, but don’t hit the diesel fuel, because this is a big problem, a big shortage. "And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel," he went on. Read more: Trump announces sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court after former judge awarded Nobel Peace Prize Read more: Who is Navi Pillay, the Nobel Peace Prize winner? Donald Trump snubbed again

This comes after Trump announced he would buy more than one million tonnes of diesel from Russia as part of a deal with Vladimir Putin, amid political pressure over rising fuel prices ahead of next month’s US midterm elections. Mr Trump said Moscow would immediately supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and a further one million tonnes “immediately thereafter”. He said Russia would then provide another three million tonnes within a short period. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously criticised Donald Trump's announcement of a deal to import Russian diesel into the US, calling it "an investment in a war that must be ended." The agreement was announced while a Ukrainian delegation was in the US to discuss how to seek a resolution of the war with Russia.

Trump says Russia will supply diesel to US and global marketplace. Picture: Tierney L. Cross/Getty

Zelenskyy dismissed the accord as "a weak decision on the part of strong partners". "Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "Russia will 'repay' the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. "What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis," Zelenskyy said. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has since spoken with Mr Zelenskyy and reiterated his “complete solidarity” with Ukraine, Downing Street said. A spokesperson said Mr Burnham recognised that the previous 24 hours had been “difficult for Ukraine”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham reiterated his 'complete solidarity' with Ukraine on the matter. Picture: Diego Fedele/Getty

The pair discussed the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia, with the Prime Minister saying the UK would continue to strengthen sanctions and take further action to constrain Moscow’s war machine. They also agreed that Russia should commit to an immediate energy ceasefire, ending strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and attacks on shipping in the Black Sea. Mr Burnham and Mr Zelenskyy agreed to meet in person in the coming days to continue their discussions.

Mr Burnham and Mr Zelenskyy agreed to meet in person in the coming days to continue their discussions. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

What allowing Russia to sell oil products means was heard most clearly in Kyiv just now, when, after repeated attacks on energy facilities with jet-powered “shaheds,” Russia launched a ballistic missile attack as well. Some of the missiles were intercepted. This once again… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2026

In a later post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Every additional billion dollars they (Russia) can earn from exports will be spent on nothing but...war. And they will be ready to end it only when they feel that their ability to drag the war out is diminishing. He appealed to the United States, Europe, and other partners for "strong signals" of "support of Ukraine and to RESTRICT Russia’s ability to wage war and terrorize people". Donald Trump announced in an earlier post on social media that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to release 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately "to the American and global marketplace", followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and another million after that. Mr Trump described the deal as "highly successful", adding that lower prices for Americans "is my Greatest Priority". It is understood the US Treasury is suspending sanctions on Russian diesel exports until 7 April as part of the deal, but other assets like those in American banks are still frozen. Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: "Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! "Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority. "This is a very big and important announcement. Additionally, it must be understood that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon!"

Trump said he had successful talks with Putin . Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty

In response to the announcement, the UK has pledged to “maintain pressure on Russia” through “the toughest sanctions regime” it had ever imposed. A UK Government spokesperson said Britain’s position “could not be clearer”. They added: “We will continue working closely with international partners to ensure Ukraine has the military and financial support it needs to defend itself." An envoy for Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, praised cooperation between Russia and the United States on diesel and energy in a post on X on Friday, shortly after Putin and Trump spoke on the phone. "Russia-US cooperation on diesel and energy will benefit the world," Mr Dmitriev wrote on X. Since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, wide-ranging sanctions have been applied to Russia. To get the diesel fuel moved, the US Treasury Department simultaneously announced Friday that it would be easing sanctions on Russia through April 7.

Today, at President Trump’s direction, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is immediately issuing a temporary general license to allow the supply of Russian diesel to the global market. — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) October 9, 2026

The average price of diesel has rocketed to an all-time high, hitting £2 a litre in the UK last week. Petrol has also been on the rise, and average prices are around 42p a litre more than since the start of the Iran war. Businesses say this has been making transportation more expensive for them and across their supply chains, while they have also faced higher oil and gas prices and international shipping disruption. The UK imports nearly 55% of the diesel it uses, with the US accounting for around 31% of that. Mr Trump has been under mounting domestic pressure to bring down fuel prices in the run-up to November’s midterm elections that will decide control of Congress.

It came on the same day that Ukraine unleashed its largest drone attack on Moscow since the conflict began, with the city's mayor saying 450 drones were shot down and the capital's main oil refinery hit. Trump has reportedly pleaded with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop striking Russian oil refineries because the attacks were driving up diesel prices. The average price of a litre of diesel in the UK passed £2 for the first time earlier this month, following talks between Britain and its European allies about releasing emergency diesel stockpiles. Responding to the easing of sanctions, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is counting on the US to have a "correspondingly strong conversation with Russia".

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted by calling on the US to have a "correspondingly strong conversation with Russia". Picture: dpa picture alliance/Alamy