I was sent a meme a few years ago of a bruising bloke winding down the window of his white van to bellow, “But when’s International Men’s Day?” to anyone within earshot.

The stereotype-heavy joke was that such a man did not really want a men’s day, nor care what it had to offer; he was only mad for the sake of being mad at the perceived greater awareness of International Women’s Day.

Telling such a person that International Men’s Day (IMD) is on November 19 every year would not leave him satisfied, as the sense of injustice would be gone.

For many of the 27 years since its inception, it seemed enough for International Men’s Day just to exist, for it to be a comeback in an argument that feminism has gone too far.

But in 2026, it feels like the news cycle has finally brought men to look to IMD for being more than just a debate-winning date in the calendar.

This week, Labour MP Jake Richards has reported that young men are disproportionately represented in rising NEET numbers, with boys also underperforming girls at school, and facing a mental health crisis - with suicide the biggest killer of men aged under 50.

At the same time, some recent high profile, public, falls from grace can leave men wondering who to look up to. There will be men out there of an age to have read David Walliams’s books as a child, enjoyed comedy films starring Russell Brand as a teenager, and, as a young man, read of how Jensen Huang overcame a troubled youth to fulfil the American dream. In the past month, the trio has been subjected to a police investigation, jailed, and sacked, respectively.

Darker parts of social media are, meanwhile, sharing harmful lies about aspirational visions of masculinity that would make American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman look like a model citizen with a morning routine, affluent lifestyle, and a desirable lack of conscience or ethics.

In another of the great social satire films of recent times (I’m of course talking about Barbie (2023)), Ryan Gosling’s Ken becomes so sick of society being run by women that he brainwashes his friends to turn Barbieland into a patriarchy.

Yet, Ken has no idea what he actually wants the world to look like - and only knows that he is angry at women being in control. He then gives up on the patriarchy idea when he realises it doesn’t involve riding horses everywhere.

Ken’s impotent anger is not far removed from the van-driving man who demanded the existence of a men’s day. He is a fictional character, meant to be an idiot, yet in perhaps the greatest proof of the need for IMD, Barbie was released to surreal stories of men feeling inferior to Ken and envious of a vacuous accessory of a man whose job is just “beach”.

Not before time, the government has decided to act - with Richards choosing IMD to announce the first-ever Men and Boys Summit in Britain. This will be unlikely to solve any masculinity crisis in one go, but it is good to see the issue being taken seriously by those in charge and IMD being used for a greater purpose than just being a date.

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William Mata is a writer and SEO Editor for LBC

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