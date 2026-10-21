"SEND THEM BACK" written across the front of a property in Little Hulton . Picture: LBC

By Max Hayes

Two men have been arrested after homes and cars were vandalised across Salford, with Greater Manchester Police investigating whether the attacks are connected to far-right anti-asylum groups.

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Residents of Little Hulton have told LBC that fear and anger are spreading through the community after recent attacks on Houses in Multiple Occupation, commonly known as HMOs. Greater Manchester Police said it has received ‘multiple’ reports of homes and cars being damaged since the start of the month – and is treating the attacks as linked. In one case, a pig’s head was left outside a family home. Gemma Fish, who was born and bred in Little Hulton, helps run the Bridgewater Foundation in Salford, which grew out of a community effort during the Covid-19 pandemic. She told LBC: "Properties that aren't actually HMOs have been targeted. I heard one story of a Mum with four children, and her car was damaged – what is that? That's not achieving anything at all apart from upset and fear for that family and the houses next door. "These are not detached houses with nothing around them. They are terraced houses with people living next door – families, children, elderly people. They are scared and terrified." Read more: Mahmood faces down Cabinet backlash over immigration plans Read more: Reform to suspend asylum system for five years if elected

This property was vandalised with the words 'Stop the boats' . Picture: LBC

She said she had not personally seen an increase in police presence in Little Hulton, though she hoped officers were doing all they could to keep families safe. Two men, aged 46 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and remain in custody for questioning. A 13-year-old boy was also arrested last week. Detectives say they believe the offending is linked to encouraging young people to carry out the damage on their behalf. The force is also investigating whether the attacks are connected to far-right anti-asylum groups and says most of the incidents are believed to be racially or religiously motivated.

Ms Fish told LBC that she feels the message behind these attacks is now getting lost. "We are saturated with people already. There is no more space in Little Hulton for people to come in," she said. "When you see houses being turned into four, five, six bedrooms, that is where the frustration is lying. We can't get doctors' appointments; we can't get dentists. We are struggling on every single level."

Fear and anger in Little Hulton after recent wave of HMO attacks across Salford. Picture: LBC

Chris, who has run a local flooring shop in the area for more than a decade, said that whilst he understood people's concerns about immigration, the attacks are achieving nothing. "We work with a lot of HMO builders and do a lot of flooring for HMOs, and they're not full of illegal immigrants all the time," he said. "We do a lot of high-end professional HMOs for young people. I've lived in an HMO myself. "All you're doing is smashing a window for the insurance company to pay out. The people that live there are just going to go into a different HMO. The problem is the politicians at the end of the day."