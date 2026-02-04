ITV will play adverts before scrums at this year’s Six Nations as part of a trial that could possibly see ad breaks during its football coverage at the World Cup.

On one side of the screen, viewers will see the players preparing for a scrum, and on the other, a very short ad will be played. ITV has said the ad will be 20 seconds long.

The broadcaster has said that breaks in the rugby tournament, which runs from February 5 to March 14, will see a split-screen with Samsung and Virgin Atlantic both set to sponsor slots.

It is a new concept for British viewers, but it has been seen abroad, and the Telegraph has reported that it could be seen at the 2026 World Cup if this trial is a hit.

ITV has not said, however, that it has any plans for the mid-game adverts.

The BBC and ITV will share out the World Cup matches, which will be held across the US, Mexico and Canada this summer.

The broadcaster’s director of commercial sales Mark Trinder said: “At ITV throughout 2026 we’re bringing the most exciting advertising opportunities of the year to brands – live, free-to-air sport on a scale we’ve never seen before.

“I’m delighted to welcome Samsung and Virgin Atlantic as our first partners for the new picture-in-picture offering, which is sure to be a high-attention format.”

The Six Nations is played by England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy.

France are the defending champions.

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the tournament, added: “The commercial environment in which rugby is operating is extremely challenging.

“The battle for audience attention has never been greater, but the Six Nations stands alongside the very greatest occasions in world sport, which is reflected by these partnerships.”