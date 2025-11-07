British media giant ITV has confirmed talks over a possible sale of its broadcasting arm to Sky in a deal worth £1.6 billion.

The group behind hit shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island said there was no certainty over the terms of any possible sale of its media and entertainment division, or whether a deal would be agreed.

It comes after reports late on Thursday revealed Sky owner Comcast was holding discussions with ITV over a possible deal to buy the public service broadcaster’s media and entertainment arm, which includes its terrestrial TV channels and streaming service ITVX.

But the sale would not include ITV’s production arm, ITV Studios, which makes shows including I’m A Celebrity and the popular drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which has also been the subject of previous sale speculation.

