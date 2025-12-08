The 29-year-old was seen being led away by officers at the bar in Soho

England's Ivan Toney was reportedly arrested on suspicion two counts of assault and one count of affray. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

England star Ivan Toney has been arrested over after he allegedly headbutted a fan who grabbed him for a selfie in an upmarket London bar.

The £40-million-rated striker was led away from the venue in Soho in the early hours of Saturday December 6. The trouble is said to have flared when another man tried to pull Toney forward to take a selfie after grabbing hold of his neck. Toney, 29, who left Brentford for Saudi club Al-Ahli in 2024, urged the man to "get off me" before reportedly striking him with his head.

A witness told The Sun that the victim was left with blood "leaking" from his nose. A witness out for a drink with his girlfriend said: "He walked past a table of a group of lads. "One of them recognised him and said, ‘Oh, it's Ivan Toney, and tried to put his hands around his neck to get a photo with him. "And then Toney has said, 'Get off me, get off me' and ended up head-butting one of the guys." He said the alleged victim was left with "blood leaking from the bridge of his nose." The witness added: “He’s a superstar — he gets half a million a week in Saudi Arabia. He had his jewellery on and he had a real nice watch. "He might have thought they were trying to attack him to take his chain or watch off him."

100 Wardour St in Soho. Picture: Alamy

Police were said to arrived within half an hour and the witness said officers walked up to Toney's table to tell hiom he was under arrest for assault. The onlooker added that police were still parked outside the club — 100 Wardour St in Soho — when he and his girlfriend left 20 ­minutes later. A local bartender said police returned to the area the following day to ask people further questions. London Ambulance Service confirmed it sent an ambulance and a paramedic at 1.57am to reports of an alleged assault. A spokesperson said: "We assessed three people. We took one patient to a local hospital and discharged the other patients at the scene."

Toney, now of Al Ahli, allegedly head-butted the man who tried to grab him for a selfie. Picture: Getty