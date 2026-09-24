Ivan Toney set for first court hearing over Soho nightclub assault charge
Toney was charged on July 31 with assault occasioning actual bodily harm
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England striker Ivan Toney is due to appear in court for the first time after being charged with an alleged assault in Soho.
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The 30-year-old footballer, from Northampton, is accused of attacking Saber Da Silva during an incident at a nightclub on Wardour Street, central London, on December 6 last year.
Toney was charged on July 31 with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following a Metropolitan Police investigation.
He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face the allegation for the first time.
When news of the criminal case broke, a spokesperson for Toney indicated that he intends to contest the charge.
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“Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court,” they said in a statement.
Toney represented England at this summer’s World Cup, and has 10 international appearances and one goal to his name.
He started his football career with Northampton Town and played for teams including Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United before signing for Brentford in 2020.
Toney scored 67 goals during four years with the Bees, before making a surprise switch in 2024 to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.
He is due to appear in court to face the assault charge from 10am on Thursday.