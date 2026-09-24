England striker Ivan Toney is due to appear in court for the first time after being charged with an alleged assault in Soho.

The 30-year-old footballer, from Northampton, is accused of attacking Saber Da Silva during an incident at a nightclub on Wardour Street, central London, on December 6 last year.

Toney was charged on July 31 with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following a Metropolitan Police investigation.

He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face the allegation for the first time.

When news of the criminal case broke, a spokesperson for Toney indicated that he intends to contest the charge.

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