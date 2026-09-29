The case has sparked outrage on campus and online after it emerged that the alleged perpetrators were reportedly told to write essays as punishment

The Cornell University campus in Ithaca, New York. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Prosecutors have reopened an investigation into allegations a Cornell University student was drugged and gang-raped by seven fraternity members in an hours-long assault.

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The woman, referred to as Jane Doe in court documents, alleges she was assaulted at the Ivy League university’s Chi Phi fraternity house on 19 October 2024, while she was intoxicated and incapable of consenting. The 101-page lawsuit included an image from a fraternity Snapchat group chat, in which one participant allegedly alerted other members to the possibility of a sexual encounter with the woman. At around 1.42 am, one of the men allegedly sent a message to the fraternity’s Snapchat group chat – titled “Chi Phi Actives” – stating there was “free pu**y” upstairs. Multiple fraternity members then entered the room, where Doe alleges they pressured her into taking more ketamine and subjected her to an hours-long assault that continued until approximately 5.45 am. Her civil lawsuit claims Cornell failed to protect her and then failed to properly punish those accused, alleging they were handed temporary suspensions and given the chance to “mitigate their conduct by submitting essays”. The alleged victim says she reported the incident to Cornell University Police on 8 November 2024. Read more: US woman found hanging from tree was dead before body was 'staged', police say Read more: Science teacher raped schoolgirl in storeroom and 'wanted her to carry his baby', court hears

Cornell University supports the decision of the Tompkins County District Attorney to provide an opportunity for the victim’s story in the 2024 Chi Phi fraternity sexual assault case to be heard by a criminal grand jury.

Our statement: https://t.co/FIW8I8JYlU — Cornell University (@Cornell) September 28, 2026

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said on Monday the case would be presented to a grand jury, which will decide whether there is enough evidence for criminal charges. Mr Van Houten said his office initially concluded the evidence did not meet the legal threshold for charges. He said Jane Doe’s first statement to authorities in November 2024 did not allege she had been drugged against her will or gang-raped. Instead, he said, the initial account described the drug use and sexual activity as voluntary, conscious and consensual.

Florence Pugh on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In response, her lawyer Thomas Giuffra said she had been traumatised, numb and in “self-preservation mode” in the immediate aftermath. He said she had spoken only to the officer who first took her complaint - and argued police should have carried out repeated interviews, gathered evidence and built a fuller case. Doe’s attorney said Cornell had expelled two of the seven accused students. Cornell has denied that the men faced token consequences, claiming its own investigation was heard by a panel of trained staff and faculty, which imposed a range of sanctions including expulsions and suspensions. It said no one was offered essays as their "sole" punishment, calling suggestions that those involved faced minimal consequences “false”. The Ithaca Police Department said it was "disturbed" to hear about the allegations, adding that the incident was not reported to the force at the time and that it had learned of the allegations "recently through the media". Cornell has not disclosed the number of students expelled or suspended, citing federal student privacy rules, but the Chi Phi chapter was suspended in 2024 and remains barred from campus. A lawyer for one of the men named in the civil action denied the allegations. He said his client made an “immature” Snapchat comment but did not take part in sexual activity with Jane Doe, did not touch her and did not take ketamine.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sharply criticized Cornell University during a town hall titled "Students vs. Billionaires" in Ithaca.



Addressing campus dissent, Ocasio-Cortez noted that several students were suspended and one was placed on track for deportation after… pic.twitter.com/bvCRFqg24f — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 28, 2026