By Rebecca Henrys

A monthly injection could help people with severe asthma come off daily steroid tablets entirely without any impact on symptoms, a trial has found.

Tezepelumab – also known as Tezspire and made by AstraZeneca – works by binding to and blocking a protein that drives airway inflammation. It was given the go-ahead for NHS use by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in 2023. The injection is recommended as an additional maintenance treatment for patients over 12 when the usual medications have not worked well enough. Severe asthma can be treated with steroid tablets. Read more: System 'failed' our daughter, say parents - as NHS trust fined over death of girl, 16 Read more: Wes Streeting urged to approve prostate cancer screening on NHS However, taking steroids for long periods can have side effects such as mood changes, stomach problems or weight gain, as well as issues that develop over time such as steroid-induced diabetes or osteoporosis. A new trial, known as Wayfinder and led by King’s College London, included almost 300 people with severe, uncontrolled asthma on a maintenance dose of between 5mg and 40mg of steroid tablets a day.

