Jack Draper has been knocked out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships by Arthur Rinderknech.
The Frenchman’s big serve proved decisive in a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-4 victory in a tight battle that lasted two hours and 25 minutes.
Draper has a world ranking of 15 – 16 places higher than Rinderknech – but this was the Briton’s first ATP Tour event appearance this year after a complex ‘bone bruising’ injury in his left arm.
He beat Quentin Halys in the first round on Monday, but Rinderknech proved a far tougher proposition in fast Dubai conditions.
Draper had the first break point of the match at 5-5, but that was wiped out by a Rinderknech ace, and he went on to take the first set.
The second set was decided on a tie-break that Draper edged, although his lack of match fitness may have counted against him in the end.
Rinderknech told Sky Sports: “It was a bit frustrating because he was serving really well in those fast conditions, so I had to handle these things and keep on working.
“I’m happy and pleased that I was able to dig deep until the end.”