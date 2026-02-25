Jack Draper has been knocked out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships by Arthur Rinderknech.

The Frenchman’s big serve proved decisive in a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-4 victory in a tight battle that lasted two hours and 25 minutes.

Draper has a world ranking of 15 – 16 places higher than Rinderknech – but this was the Briton’s first ATP Tour event appearance this year after a complex ‘bone bruising’ injury in his left arm.

He beat Quentin Halys in the first round on Monday, but Rinderknech proved a far tougher proposition in fast Dubai conditions.

