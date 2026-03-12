Djokovic began to look exhausted in the decider as a number of gruelling points took their toll.

ack Draper of Great Britain celebrates his win against Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Jack Draper overcame Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career to keep the defence of his Indian Wells title on track.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 24-year-old Briton came through a gripping match lasting more than two-and-a-half hours in a deciding tiebreak to win 4-6 6-4 7-6 (5). Djokovic took a hard-fought opening set 6-4, but Draper responded by taking a second break point in the opening game of the second. He broke back, and Draper appeared in trouble in the eighth game when he was pegged back from 40-0 to deuce before eventually holding. A powerful forehand winner down the line in the next earned Draper three break points at 0-40, and he broke with the first when Djokovic netted. Read more: City well beaten in Madrid by Valverde hat-trick amid torrid first legs for English sides in Champions League Read more: Iran welcome in US for 2026 World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino says

Novak Djokovic falls to the court with exhaustion. Picture: Getty

Djokovic refused to roll over and saved two set points before an ace finally drew the left-hander level. Djokovic began to look exhausted in the decider as a number of gruelling points took their toll, and having held serve in a riveting opening game that featured a 26-shot rally, he found himself 0-30 down in his next service game before Draper took another lengthy exchange to earn two break points. The 24-time major winner regularly leaned on his racket between points as Draper broke, but the Briton was unable to see the contest out as, serving for match, he hit a wild backhand wide, double faulted and prodded a tame drop shot into net, with a magnificent Djokovic drop shot seeing him take the second break point. Djokovic sent a backhand long to hand Draper a first match point in the tiebreak and netted a backhand to hand the Briton one of the most significant wins of his career.

Djokovic congratulates Draper. Picture: Getty