Jack Draper continues injury comeback to set up Novak Djokovic showdown
Draper admitted he would have to raise his game for his long-awaited rematch with Djokovic.
Jack Draper continued his impressive comeback from an arm injury by beating Francisco Cerundolo to set up a last-16 clash with Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells.
Listen to this article
Draper rode his luck at the end of the second set to clinch a 6-1 7-5 win and set up his first meeting with Djokovic since he took the first set off the defending champion on his Wimbledon debut in 2021.
Draper, 24, returned from an eight-month absence from the ATP Tour in Dubai last week, and his win over Cerundolo marked the first time he has won successive matches at the same tournament since Queen’s last June.
Draper said: “I’m only just getting to the point where I’m playing without pain in my arm, so it’s not easy to feel really confident.
“Obviously, I’ve been playing a little bit, but I’ve got to accept that my tennis isn’t going to be completely there for a while.”
Draper breezed through the first set but was severely tested at the tail end of the second as Cerundolo served to level the tie before dropping serve twice in succession as the Briton stepped up at the key moments.
And he admitted he would have to raise his game for his long-awaited rematch with Djokovic, who reached the fourth round for the first time since 2017 after squeezing past Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 1-6 6-4.
Draper added: “I’ve been watching him since I was a young boy, and in my opinion, he’s the greatest player of all time.
“When you come up against him, you know he’s going to be there mentally, you know he’s going to make it an incredibly tough match and play some crazy tennis, and I’m going to have to be ready for that.”
Fellow Briton and former champion Cameron Norrie also reached round four after a superb 6-4 6-4 win over world number six Alex de Minaur.
He will meet Australia qualifier Rinky Hijikata, who upset 10th seed Alexander Bublik 7-6 6-7 6-3.
World number one Carlos Alcaraz dropped the first set to 26th seed Arthur Rinderknech before winning 6-7 6-3 6-2.
Sonay Kartal kept British interest alive in the women’s singles as she recovered from losing the first set to beat 15th seed Madison Keys.
The former Australian Open champion took the first set 6-2, but the British number two took the next two 6-2 6-3 to complete victory in just under two hours.
Kartal will face the current Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina in the last 16 after the world number three beat Ukrainian 28th seed Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-4.
World number two Iga Swiatek eased through 6-3 6-2 against Maria Sakkari, while Elena Svitolina beat Ashlyn Krueger 6-4 6-2.