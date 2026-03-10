Jack Draper continued his impressive comeback from an arm injury by beating Francisco Cerundolo to set up a last-16 clash with Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells.

Draper rode his luck at the end of the second set to clinch a 6-1 7-5 win and set up his first meeting with Djokovic since he took the first set off the defending champion on his Wimbledon debut in 2021.

Draper, 24, returned from an eight-month absence from the ATP Tour in Dubai last week, and his win over Cerundolo marked the first time he has won successive matches at the same tournament since Queen’s last June.

Draper said: “I’m only just getting to the point where I’m playing without pain in my arm, so it’s not easy to feel really confident.

“Obviously, I’ve been playing a little bit, but I’ve got to accept that my tennis isn’t going to be completely there for a while.”

Read more: British number one Jack Draper suffers shock defeat to Arthur Rinderknech in Dubai

Read more: Emma Raducanu sent crashing out of Indian Wells in heavy defeat