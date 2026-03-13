Draper raised his arms at a disputed line call and was deemed to have distracted his opponent.

Jack Draper, of Britain, right, gestures toward a chair umpire during a quarterfinal match. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Jack Draper was controversially ruled to have caused a hindrance to opponent Daniil Medvedev as his Indian Wells title defence ended in the quarter-finals.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 24-year-old Briton, looking understandably weary from his exploits in beating Novak Djokovic less than 24 hours earlier, went down 6-1 6-4 to the former world number one. The decisive moment came at 5-5 and 0-15 in the second set when umpire Aurelie Torte decided to award Medvedev a point following a video review after Draper had raised his arms at a disputed line call and was deemed to have distracted his opponent, with Medvedev going on to seal a crucial break.

Jack Draper, of Britain, returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev. Picture: Alamy

The California crowd made their feelings clear as Medvedev was booed at the change of ends and after sealing victory a short time later, although Draper shook hands with both Medvedev and Torte before leaving the court. In a one-sided first set, Draper was broken in his opening service game after a net cord fell in Medvedev’s favour at break point. Read more: Jack Draper beats Novak Djokovic to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals Read more: Emma Raducanu sent crashing out of Indian Wells in heavy defeat

Daniil Medvedev is congratulated by Jack Draper. Picture: Alamy

After rattling through his own service game, Medvedev produced winners down the line and cross court to move into a 4-0 lead after just 15 minutes. Draper finally got on the board with a hold of serve to make it 5-1, but it was only a temporary reprieve as Medvedev wrapped up the set in 25 minutes. The second set was a closer contest, although it was the Draper serve which was consistently coming under greater pressure, with Medvedev telling his opponent he “didn’t feel great” about the incident which ultimately contributed to him sealing a semi-final spot at the end of the match.

Jack Draper shows his dejection as he walks off court after losing in straight sets. Picture: Getty

British interest in the singles came to an end as Cameron Norrie went down 6-3 6-4 to Carlos Alcaraz. The British number two fought gamely against the world number one but was eventually outclassed.

Norrie struggled to land a blow on the Alcaraz serve in the early stages while struggling to hold his own and the 30-year-old was eventually broken in the sixth game of the contest.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain shakes hands at the net after his straight sets victory against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain. Picture: Getty