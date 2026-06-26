The former world number four had been bidding to reach a first final since losing to Casper Ruud at last year’s Madrid Open

Draper was then denied a place in the final at Devonshire Park as he slipped to a 7-5 6-3 loss to sixth seed Humbert. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Jack Draper’s daunting Wimbledon draw was followed by disappointment at the Lexus Eastbourne Open as he suffered a semi-final exit at the hands of Ugo Humbert.

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The 24-year-old discovered on Friday morning he will face world number seven Taylor Fritz in the first round at the All England Club after an injury-ravaged year left him unseeded. He was then denied a place in the final at Devonshire Park as he slipped to a 7-5 6-3 loss to sixth seed Humbert in an hour and 42 minutes. While the defeat dashed Draper’s hopes of securing a maiden ATP title on home soil, he can take confidence from a promising week on grass following a year disrupted by injury. The former world number four had been bidding to reach a first final since losing to Casper Ruud at last year’s Madrid Open – the event which marked the start of a persistent problem with his racket arm. Read more: Egypt v Iran tie hailed as 'Pride Match' despite countries' anti-LGBT stances Read more: Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon singles after four-year absence

The former world number four had been bidding to reach a first final since losing to Casper Ruud at last year’s Madrid Open. Picture: Getty

He had a chance to seize the initiative at 30-0 on Humbert’s serve in the opening game but neither player could find a breakthrough until the Frenchman converted his fourth break point to clinch the first set. Following straight-sets victories over Marcos Giron, Jack Pinnington Jones and Gabriel Diallo, Draper was faced with the prospect of having to come from behind for the first time in the tournament. He saw four break points come and go in a tight third game of the second set and then decisively failed to hold serve in game six en route to suffering a first defeat since teaming up with new coach Andy Murray. After celebrating his 28th birthday by reaching the 12th ATP Tour final of his career, Humbert planned to spend the evening watching his native France play Norway in the World Cup. “By far it’s the best gift I could have today,” he said in his on-court interview.

Ugo Humbert of France celebrates winning match point against Jack Draper. Picture: Getty