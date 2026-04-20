The British number two is recovering from a knee injury which forced him to retire the Barcelona Open last week

Jack Draper is confident of making the French Open despite withdrawing from the upcoming ATP events in Madrid and Rome with a knee injury. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Jack Draper says he is confident of making the French Open after withdrawing from the upcoming ATP events in Madrid and Rome with a knee injury.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The British number two retired from last Monday’s Barcelona Open first-round clash against Tomas Martin Etcheverry because of the issue. Draper has now confirmed he will miss this week’s Madrid Open along with next month's Italian Open. But in more positive news, the 2024 US Open semi-finalist is targeting the year's second grand slam at Roland Garros. Read more: Erling Haaland fires Manchester City to within three points of Arsenal Read more: Matt Fitzpatrick beats world number one Scottie Scheffler for ‘special’ RBC Heritage victory

Draper is hoping to make Roland Garros next month. Picture: Alamy

The 24-year-old said in a statement: "An aggravated tendon in my knee means I am not able to play in Madrid and Rome. "It's frustrating for sure but I am thankful it isn't anything more serious, recovery is going well and I feel good about my chances of being fit for Roland Garros. "I am looking forward to building momentum from there." Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have already withdrawn from the ATP event in Madrid, where Draper lost the 2025 final to Casper Ruud. The Briton has had a tough time since last year's breakout Indian Wells triumph as he missed nearly eight months due to an issue with his left arm. Last month’s title defence in California was just the second ATP tournament of Draper's comeback and saw him impressively beat Djokovic in the last 16, before bowing out to Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

Draper is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Picture: Alamy